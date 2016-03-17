Craft Beer coming to Almonte

by Mark Cochrane

There’s some exciting news on the craft brewery front. You will soon be able to pick up some locally brewed craft beer when the Crooked Mile Brewery opens in Almonte this spring. The craft beer industry is exploding all over North America and particularly in the Ottawa region where at last count there were approximately 36 craft breweries that are producing beer or in the process of starting up. Coupled with the availability of beer in your local supermarket, it looks like craft beer is here to stay.

Crooked Mile Brewery will be located on Ottawa Street next to my other favourite beverage producer Equators. I’m really looking forward to trying some great ales, lagers, pilsners, a stout or maybe something new.

In the meantime, I’ve listed a couple of locally produced beers to get you in the craft beer mood.

Beyond the Pale Brewing Company, 5 Hamilton Ave N, Ottawa.

Aromatherapy – American IPA

With an IBU count of 55 this American pale ale has a refreshing citrus (orange) taste and some hoppiness. At 6.5% alcohol level, it’s a relatively strong beer with some spiciness at the end.

Dominion City Brewing Company, 5510 Canotek Rd, Ottawa

Oatis Pale Ale

This is my favourite beer from Dominion City as it’s brewed with 40% oats which gives it a unique flavour and texture. It has 5.6% ABV and only 31 IBU which doesn’t make it too hoppy but still refreshing.

Earl Grey Marmalade Saison

I had to try this one for the Bridgehead Earl Grey tea and marmalade combination. At 5.5%ABV and an IBU of 21, it’s a somewhat lighter beer with a nice copper colour and definite under tones of Earl Grey tea.

Cheers!

Mark Cochrane

Email me at [email protected]

Visit my website at www.markuncorked.com

Follow me on Twitter @markuncorked