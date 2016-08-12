Another hugely successful Puppets Up!

Once again, the sun has set on an amazing Puppets Up! weekend in Almonte on August 5, 6 & 7.

It is hard to believe that just a week ago there were tents, very talented performers, vendors, hard-working volunteers, and several thousand people all enjoying the true wonder that the art of puppetry brings to our world, and to our town every August.

Everyone who participates in our festival brings something important. Our sponsors, angels and granting agencies bring money to the table; our crowds buy tickets to the shows; the puppeteers and performers bring their many talents; the vendors bring their merchandise; and our town and its restaurants and merchants offer up the downtown core for a few days each summer.

None of this would be possible, though, without one very important element: HEART.

Thanks to all our wonderful VOLUNTEERS for sharing your time and your talents and, of course, your heart with us this year. We truly appreciate what you contribute and we really couldn’t do any of it without you.

You make it all happen. THANK YOU.

The Administration, Staff and Board of Directors

Puppets Up! International Puppet Festival

Photos by Brent Eades. Click to enlarge.