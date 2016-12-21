Huntington Society amaryllis kits back on sale

After running out of amaryllis kits to sell in support of Huntington disease research, the McLeod family now has more in stock. Order now!

Every year, the McLeod family in Almonte sells amaryllis kits as a fundraiser for the Huntington Society of Canada. Huntington disease is an inherited brain disorder. The Huntington Society of Canada has been very supportive of the McLeod family and we have benefited from their services immensely.

Amaryllis kits are $15. In a beautiful gift box you receive one amaryllis bulb, growing instructions, soil, a pot and saucer. Bulbs can be planted immediately or stored in a cool, dry place for holiday gifts.

The flowers always have beautiful blooms that appear 6-8 weeks after planting. Proceeds from the sales go towards funding services for families affected by Huntington disease and towards research to find a cure for Huntington disease.

The kits also make great gifts at this time of year!

If you would like to purchase a kit, please email to Nyssa McLeod ([email protected]) or call 613-558-4963. Please email before Dec 22nd to have your order delivered in time for the holidays.

For more information about Huntington disease or for a photo of an amaryllis, please visit the Huntington Society of Canada’s website.