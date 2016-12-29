Avril McGarry: Obituary

McGARRY

AVRIL CATHERINE

Peacefully in her sleep at the home of her daughter in Almonte, Ontario on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Avril McGarry (nee: MacCabe)

of Ottawa, age 84 years.

Adored by her husband & best friend, William for 64 years. Beloved sister of Ann, Aideen and Nuala MacCabe. Cherished mother of her children, both natural and adopted, Bill, Ann, Siobhan, Nuala, Ursula, Peter, Daniel, Margaret and Susan McGarry. Grandmother of 19 and great grandmother to 4.

Ageless, timeless grace defined Avril leaves a beautiful legacy of loyalty to the highest standards and devotion to simple human kindness.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass to Celebrate Avril’s life in Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte. on Saturday, January 21st, 2017 at 11 AM.

For those who may choose to honour Avril with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com