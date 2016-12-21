Councillor Duncan Abbot thanks Steve Maynard.

Thank you to Steve Maynard for his letter. For the first time we have a practica l positive suggestion from the supporters of Don Maynard Park. I am not sure that the council group will accept it but it could be the start of a consensus building solution to the whole problem. If council wants a true compromise ( a word which has the the definition ” a settlement of differences… by consent reached by mutual concessions” Webster) this may be the start of a route to healing this rift. It likely won’t please everyone, but that is the basis of such an act. This could be the basis for people on both sides to work together.

Duncan Abbot