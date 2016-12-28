FOR SALE: Tickets to ‘Kinky Boots’ at NAC

Selling 4 tickets to KINKY BOOTS at the NAC in Ottawa on Saturday Dec 31st, show is from 2 to 4 p.m. Seats are Orchestra Row U seat 8,9,10 & 11. $70. each. Can be purchased in sets of 2. Call 613-624-5580 to purchase.

The musical is based on a true story and the indie film of the same name, Kinky Boots follows young Brit Charlie Price, who abandons his family’s shoe factory to live with his demanding girlfriend in London. After the unexpected death of his father, Charlie returns to the struggling factory and finds it’s up to him to figure out a way to keep the business alive. Enter Lola, a fabulous drag queen, who gives Charlie the idea to create ladies’ shoes for men. Soon, the factory is turning out “kinky boots” under the supervision of Charlie and Lola, but can this harebrained scheme actually work? And can these two extremely different men find a common ground and become real friends?