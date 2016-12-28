Gay Cook’s New Year’s Eve Punch

This is a delicious and colourful New Year’s Eve punch to help ring in the 2017 New Year. It will catch everybody’s eye at a party or gathering

If you are looking for a colourful and bubbly drink here is a recipe that is easy to make and mix.

In a large bowl, pour in a bottle of dry full-bodied red wine such as a merlot or burgundy. Add 2 litres of fresh apple cider, 2 litre jug of cranberry juice and 2 litres gingerale or soda water. Add 1/2 cup (250 ml) maple syrup or more to taste. Add 1 cup (250 ml) fresh or frozen raspberries (optional). Chill in the refrigerator to serve. The punch will keep refrigerated 1 week. Serve the punch with ice cubes.

To Readers: if you have any questions about this recipe or anything else related to food, please feel free to email me: [email protected] <https:[email protected]> .