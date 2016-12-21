Honey Balsamic Pork Chops with Roasted Peppers

by Susan Hanna

Serves 4.

Even if you don’t want to make the pork chops in this recipe, be sure to try the roasted peppers and onion, which are tossed with oil and herbs, topped with feta cheese and roasted until tender. They are delicious! The pork chops are also great — just be sure not to overcook them.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the labels of the Italian herb seasoning and feta to make sure they don’t contain colour or preservatives. Look for a brand of balsamic vinegar that contains only naturally occurring sulfites. I use PC old-fashioned Dijon mustard, which is all-natural. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For A Recipe.

Ingredients

1 red onion, cut in 2-inch (5 cm) pieces

2 red peppers, cut in 2-inch (5 cm) pieces

4 teaspoons (20 ml) olive oil

1 ½ teaspoon (7.5 ml) Italian herb seasoning

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt and pepper

1/3 cup cubed feta cheese (about 50 g)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) liquid honey

1 tablespoon (15 ml) balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic, finely grated or pressed

2 teaspoons (10 ml) Dijon mustard

4 bone-in centre-in pork loin chops (about 850 g total)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) chopped fresh parsley

Preparation

In large bowl, toss together red onion, red peppers, half of the oil, the Italian seasoning and half each of the salt and pepper. Arrange in single layer on generously greased rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with feta. Roast in 425°F (218°C) oven, turning once, until veggies are tender and golden, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together honey, vinegar, garlic and mustard. Sprinkle pork with remaining salt and pepper. In large nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat; cook pork, turning once, until just a hint of pink remains inside, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour honey mixture over pork chops; cook, turning to coat, until glazed, about 1 minute. Divide pork and vegetables among 4 serving plates; sprinkle with parsley.

From Canadian Living