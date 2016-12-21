Kitchen items for sale

HAMILTON BEACH BIG MOUTH DUO PLUS FOOD PROCESSOR, 12 cup and 4 cup bowls, feed tube, 500 Watt Motor, slices, shreds, chops, purees and mixes. Listed on Walmart website at $74.98. I’ve used only once, have original box and manual, $40.00. 613-256-7918

BIG BOSS RAPID WAVE OVEN, 1300 Watt, 16 quart, hi-speed, low energy. Roasts, broils, bakes and steams.

Triple cooking power, Halogen, Convection and infrared heat. Purchased for $78.00 from Walmart (online), used infrequently, have original box, manual and cookbook. $40.00. 613-256-7918.