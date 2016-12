Mississippi Mills Public Library 2016-17 Travelogue Series will resume Thursday January 5th 2017 at the Almonte Branch in the Meeting Room at 7 p.m.

Please join us while Rod Trider presents a photo walk through the Kingdom of Bhutan – “the only country to measure Gross National Happiness”.

For further Travelogue information please check out the MMPL webpage or contact Katherine Pillsworth at 613-624-5306. This event is free.