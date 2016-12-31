Lily Lalonde: Obituary

LALONDE, Lily (Lillian)

Passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Fairview Manor, Almonte, Ontario at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband J. Ernest (Ernie) Lalonde, daughter Margaret Crawford, sister Louisa Marshall and brother Fred Childs. Survived by her daughters Carolyn Omae (Aki) of Toronto, Barbara (Michael Morrison) of North Bay, and Joan Toop of Ottawa, grandsons Ellis Toop of Ottawa, Murray Morrison (Jessica) of Rock Hill, SC, and Greig Morrison (Amanda) of North Bay, great-granddaughter Charlotte Morrison of Rock Hill, SC, son-in-law Geoff Shaw of Ottawa, and many nieces and nephews. Born on November 28, 1922 to May and Jim Childs in Toronto. Lily and Ernie met and married there during WWII, but spent the rest of their lives among Ernie’s family in the Almonte area. Many thanks to the staff of Fairview Manor for all their kindness and care.

Visitation will take place at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., 613-256-3313)

in Almonte on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 10:30am to 12pm, with service in the Chapel to occur at 12pm and a reception to follow in the funeral home. Spring interment at Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com