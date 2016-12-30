Norma Paul: Obituary

PAUL,

NORMA Isobel

(R.N. – Retired)

November 5, 1929 – December 29, 2016

With sad hearts, Norma’s family announces her unexpected but peaceful passing at Almonte General Hospital on December 29, 2016. Beloved sister of Ruth Armstrong, Burks Falls, ON., Jim Paul of Carleton Place, ON., and sister-in-law of Eleanor Rintoul (Laurie) of Carleton Place, ON. Predeceased by her dear brother Frank Paul (1989) and nephew Tim Armstrong (2015). Cherished Aunt of Faye Armstrong (Greg Field) of Toronto, ON., John Paul (Maureen) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Julie Julian (Kim) of Almonte, ON., Janice Barr (David) of Almonte, ON., Geoffrey Paul (Ann) of Almonte, ON., Nancy Laforest (Mike) of Almonte, ON., Allen Paul (Heather) of Whistler, B.C. and David Paul (Rachel) of Qualicum Beach, B.C. Also lovingly remembered by her 17 great nieces and nephews, 1 great-great nephew and 1 great-great niece. A special thanks to Dr. Tiffany, Dr. Murray and the wonderful nurses at Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care and support. Donations in memory of Norma may be made to the Almonte United Church or Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Monday, January 2, 2017 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Service in the Almonte United Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at 11am. Reception to follow in the church hall. Spring Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com