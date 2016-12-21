Poet Claire Sylvan mentors Centre For Creative Living

Claire Sylvan is a published author and poet. A collection of her poems have been published in a volume entitled, Turnings. She has recently moved to Almonte from the Haliburton area where she was a member of the Algonquin Highlands Writers Reflection group, a flourishing writing group. Claire was also a member of the Live Poets Centre and the Haliburton-Highlands Writers’ Guild.

Claire now mentors the writing circle of the Centre For Creative Living, held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Wednesday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 am. New members are always welcomed.

Claire can be contacted at [email protected] and more information about the CFCL can be found at their website.

Winter Solstice

This night is deep, silent.

Moon magic weaves shadow branches across the snow,

Weaves our changing lives

As we gather to mark this turning.

Sharp cold cracks wood at blade’s persuasion;

The fire leaps, all are welcome here

To know earth’s endless bounty

We are warmed, fed, held

In the embrace of her sacred web;

This precious glimpse of what it is to give,

And to endure.

What have I offered to this bruised and brilliant world

Since last we waited for the light’s return?

And now, what gifts may share,

In this once again new life,

Cracked open to the light, again?

Claire Sylvan