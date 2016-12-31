Puppets Up quilt raffle raises over $1,000

On December 20th, the winning raffle ticket for the Puppets Up! fundraising quilt was pulled and JOHN SCIME was the lucky winner of the raffle!

Here is John with his son Milo and the marvelous hand-sewn quilt which was generously donated to Puppets Up! by the Almonte Crazy Quilters.

Over $1,000 was raised from the quilt raffle through the sale of tickets at $5 for 1 or $10 for 3. This successful fundraiser for the popular puppet festival was organized and managed by Sarah Montgomery, member of the Puppets Up! Board of Directors.

A big thanks to the Almonte Crazy Quilters and CONGRATULATIONS to Mississippi Mills resident John Scime!

Thanks to everyone who bought tickets to the raffle and helped to support Puppets Up! International Puppet Festival.