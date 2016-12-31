Storyteller Jan Andrews named to Order of Canada

Lanark resident Jan Andrews has been appointed to the Order of Canada “for her contributions to Canadian culture as a children’s book author and as a pioneer of Canada’s storytelling movement.”



Many readers will know Jan from her local performances through 2 women productions, which she runs with with her partner Jennifer Cayley — including a memorable interpretation of The Odyssey at the MM Library in 2015.

Jan has also taken part in events and signings at Mill Street Books over the years.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes “outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.” Appointments are made by the Governor General on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

Other local residents named to the Order over the years include Noreen Young, Jim Hugessen, Leonard Lee, and Elsa and Arthur Stewart of Pakenham.