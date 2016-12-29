Willis Robinson: obituary

ROBINSON, Willis

(Lifelong Cedar Hill Farmer)

Peacefully at the Ottawa Hospital – Civic Campus on Wednesday morning, December 28th, 2016; Willis Sheldon Stephen Robinson of Cedar Hill passed away at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Iris (nee Comba) who predeceased him January 4th, 2016. Dearly loved and proud father of Gayle Doxtater (John) of White Lake and cherished grandfather of Ashley Smithson (Chris) of Toronto. Predeceased by his son, Sheldon. Dear brother of Vera Black (late Albert) of Stittsville and Jennie Munro (late Eddie) of Almonte. Special brother-in-law of Beryl Robinson (late Bryson); Edward Szalay (late Mary); Alvira Jones (late Milo) and Betty Comba (late Thomas). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Friday, January 6th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. only.

A Funeral Service will be conducted in St. Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham on Saturday morning, January 7th at 11 o’clock. Rev. Jeff de Jonge officiating, Interment Pakenham Union Cemetery. A reception will then follow in the basement of St. Andrew’s Church. The family wish to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at The Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior as well as the Ottawa Civic Hospital for the excellent care provided to Willis these past few months. In memory of Willis, please consider a donation to Zion United Church, Cedar Hill.

*Due to very severe allergies and sensitivities, flowers are gratefully declined.

Please refrain from wearing perfume or cologne.*

