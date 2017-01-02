‘2 women productions’ series starts in Ottawa, January 8

It’s New Year’s Day, time to remind you all that Stories Through the Ages: REDUX, that new/old winter storytelling series, is beginning on January 8, a week from today.

It will be a splendid opportunity to hear some of the world’s most treasured stories and… there’s another very special reason to come out for this event.

What better way to celebrate the fact that one of the series’ directors and creators, Jan Andrews, begins the New Year as a new member of the Order of Canada? She is thrilled and so honoured and would love to have lots of story lovers come out and help her celebrate, not just this coming Sunday but for all the Sundays of the series.

Jan did unfortunately break her arm cross country skiing over the holidays (!) and so will probably not be telling as planned on that first Sunday (if needed I will take her place) but she will certainly be there, and with bells on.

The 2 women send hopes for the best of all possible New Year’s.

Looking forward to seeing you at Peter Devine’s next Sunday.

Jennifer and Jan