365 facts about Mississippi Mills

January 1, 2017

Mississippi Mills is created

The Town of Mississippi Mills (now Municipality) was incorporated in 1998. The town was created through the amalgamation of the Town of Almonte, Ramsay Township and the Village of Pakenham. Prior to 1998 Appleton, Blakeney and Clayton were part of Ramsay Township.

January 2, 2017

Blakeney timber slide

Did you know that between the Blakeney Bridge and the hill rising into the hamlet, there is an old timber slide that connected the Mississippi River to the “Bay”? All the logs coming down the river,headed for Quebec City, passed through it to avoid damage in the rapids, paying a toll to do so. It operated for decades in the 1800’s.

January 3, 2017

Where was Harvey’s Mills?

Robert Harvey settled at the little falls on the Mississippi River in 1823. The village of Pakenham was first known as Harvey’s Mills.

January 4, 2017

Leonard Lee lived here

Leonard Lee, the founder of Canada’s popular woodworking and gardening tool retailer Lee Valley Tools, was a long-time Mississippi Mills resident. He was awarded the Order of Canada, The Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal in 2001, and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012. In 2015 Leonard and his sons opened L. G. Lee & Sons an old style hardware store and division of Lee Valley Tools at 36 Mill Street in Almonte.

January 5, 2017

Mexican ambassador falls into creek

Does anyone remember when the Mexican ambassador and his wife were thrown out of a carriage into a creek? They were on their way up a small hill at the bottom of Gemmill Park on their way to the Opening Ceremonies for Almonte’s Centennial in 1980.

No injuries occurred.

January 6, 2017

150 years of Union Hall

Union Hall was constructed in 1857 through the efforts of local farmers and the Ramsay District Library Board. Union Hall has been used continuously for over 150 years as a library, meeting hall, place of worship, and a venue for countless family celebrations, memorial services, dances, children’s parties, and cultural activities.

January 7, 2017

Appleton was a boom town

In the late 1800s, Appleton was bustling with the operation of a saw mill, grist mill, carding mill, woolen factory, various wagon and blacksmith shops, two churches, two hotels, a grade school, telegraph office, three stores, and a population of over 300.

