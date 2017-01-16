Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 14, 2017

0
  1. quiz15A doula is non-medical person trained to assist a woman before during and immediately after childbirth.
  2.  There are 2 recognized species of ice worms:  those in Tibet, and those which exist in glaciers in the Yukon, British Columbia , Washington state and Oregon.  It is not known how they are able to tunnel through the ice, nor if they are related to the Tibetan ice worms.
  3. A helianthus is a sunflower.
  4. Fingal’s Cave is on the uninhabited island of Staffa, in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides.  Fingal is also a community in Elgin County, Ontario.

 

