Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 14, 2017

- A doula is non-medical person trained to assist a woman before during and immediately after childbirth.
- There are 2 recognized species of ice worms: those in Tibet, and those which exist in glaciers in the Yukon, British Columbia , Washington state and Oregon. It is not known how they are able to tunnel through the ice, nor if they are related to the Tibetan ice worms.
- A helianthus is a sunflower.
- Fingal’s Cave is on the uninhabited island of Staffa, in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides. Fingal is also a community in Elgin County, Ontario.