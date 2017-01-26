Aerobic classes (senior-friendly), starting January 30

If you are looking for an opportunity to get more exercise and meet some new faces we may just have the program for you!! The Municipality of Mississippi Mills, Recreation and Culture Department is offering a Senior Friendly Aerobic Class at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Please see the details below.
Where: Almonte Old Town Hall- 14 Bridge street
When: Monday’s 2 p.m – 3 p.m
Beginning: Monday January 30th – March 13th, 2017 (7 weeks)
Cost: $8.00/class
Participants should bring a yoga mat and hand weights to each session/class
For more information please contact The Recreation and Culture office at 613-256-1077.