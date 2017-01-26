Aerobic classes (senior-friendly), starting January 30

If you are looking for an opportunity to get more exercise and meet some new faces we may just have the program for you!! The Municipality of Mississippi Mills, Recreation and Culture Department is offering a Senior Friendly Aerobic Class at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Please see the details below.

Where: Almonte Old Town Hall- 14 Bridge street

When: Monday’s 2 p.m – 3 p.m

Beginning: Monday January 30th – March 13th, 2017 (7 weeks)

Cost: $8.00/class

Participants should bring a yoga mat and hand weights to each session/class

For more information please contact The Recreation and Culture office at 613-256-1077.