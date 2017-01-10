AGH/Fairview seeks board members

Play a leadership role in the health of your community

The Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation is accepting applications for the Board of Directors.

The Foundation Board provides, leadership, direction, oversight and support for the important task of raising and stewarding funds to help provide excellent patient/resident care in the Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor.

Supported by Foundation staff, Board members participate directly in fundraising and governance activities. To complement existing skills on the Board, a background including fundraising, communications or marketing and a strong appreciation of the Hospital’s/Fairview Manor’s role in our community is an asset. Having strong professional and personal ties within AGH’s catchment area beyond Mississippi Mills (West Carleton, Stittsville/Kanata, Ottawa West or Carleton Place) is also desirable. Previous experience as a member of a board or in a senior leadership role is an asset.

Board members must be at least 18 years of age.

Current board members include:

Bob Brouillard, Vice Chair

Joy Delahunt

David Dern

Ian McBain

Julie Munro

Betty Preston

Heather Sheffield

Art Solomonian, Chair

Mary Wilson Trider, Secretary

Sherri Wesley

The Governance and Nominating Committee will interview potential candidates and make recommendation to the Board of Directors for approval.

Application forms are available at: www.almontehospitalfoundation.com/board-of-directors or through the Foundation office at (613) 256- 2514, ext. 2296.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.