Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 7, 2017

0
  1. quiz15So far, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Canada and North America was 63C below zero Fahrenheit at Snag, in the Yukon on February 3, 1947,   The coldest recorded in a province was minus 51.7C at Fort Nelson, BC, on Jan 30/47.
  2. One of the earliest names for the present day Istanbul was Byzantium, and the most recent one was Constantinople.
  3. Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Catholic Church at the Diet of Worms but not arrested because he had a letter of safe conduct.
  4. Pontoons are the floats attached to a seaplane.
  5. Oakum is a type of loose fibre obtained by untwisting old rope.

 

SHARE
Previous articleWomen’s ski gear for sale

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR