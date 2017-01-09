Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 7, 2017

- So far, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Canada and North America was 63C below zero Fahrenheit at Snag, in the Yukon on February 3, 1947, The coldest recorded in a province was minus 51.7C at Fort Nelson, BC, on Jan 30/47.
- One of the earliest names for the present day Istanbul was Byzantium, and the most recent one was Constantinople.
- Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Catholic Church at the Diet of Worms but not arrested because he had a letter of safe conduct.
- Pontoons are the floats attached to a seaplane.
- Oakum is a type of loose fibre obtained by untwisting old rope.