Answers to Diana’s Quiz – New Year’s Eve 2016

- As the big clock strikes 12 midnight, Spaniards eat one grape for every strike. If they are able to take the 12 in their mouths, they will have good luck for the whole of the coming year.
- Frenchman Thomas Colville on this past Christmas day set the world record for sailing solo around the world: 49 days and 3 hours. He did it in a trimaran, beating the previous record by just over 8 days.
- Dooley Wilson played Sam in Casablanca.
- Wilkie Collins was the British novelist who wrote, among other books, The Moonstone and The Woman in White. The former is considered the first full length detective novel in English.
- Twelfth night, or Epiphany, is celebrated every year on January sixth. It is a festival representing the manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles as represented by the Magi.
