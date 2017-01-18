Arrests made after Mill Street spray-paint rampage last summer

Editor’s Note: We’ve been advised, a little late, of this information from Lanark OPP:

The Lanark County OPP investigated several incidents of vandalism that took place overnight June 24-25 of last year in Almonte, after storefronts and municipal properties were spray painted with graffiti along and near Mill Street. The estimated cost of damages was $10,000.

Two people have been charged with mischief.

Jarrod Hynes-Lemieux, 19, of Mississippi Mills, was arrested and appeared in court in Perth on December 5.

Clayton Macdonald, 20, of Ottawa, is charged with two counts of mischief and the court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Lanark County OPP thanks the public for its help in this investigation.