Art classes with Adrian Baker, Appleton

APPLETON STUDIO ART CLASSES

January – March 2017

Enjoy fun and informal classes in a bright natural-light studio.

Receive valuable feedback from the instructor as well as from your peers.

Open Studio sessions:

Monday afternoons: 1pm – 3:30pm, 8 weeks starting January 23rd, $250

Tuesday afternoons: 1pm – 3:30pm, 8 weeks starting January 24th, $250

These sessions are for students with some previous art experience. As an open-studio participant, you have the option of instruction in painting techniques and colour theory with acrylics or water-based oils, or working on your own projects in your choice of medium, under the guidance of a professional artist. Enjoy the friendly atmosphere and helpful feedback from fellow artists.

Focus on Drawing:

Monday evenings: 7pm – 9pm, 8 weeks starting January 23rd, $200

In this class you will have the option of working with pencil, charcoal or coloured pencil, while learning the skills necessary to draw more accurately and with greater confidence. Emphasis will be on learning, with some finished work being created in the process. This course is designed for both the beginner artist and for those who would like to improve their drawing skills.

Portraiture:

Tuesday mornings: 9:30am – noon, 8 weeks starting January 24th

$250 (plus model fee)

Working both from live models and photos, this course concentrates on studying bone structure, proportions and features in order to create a convincing portrait. Starting with sculpting the head from a live model, we will progress to line & tonal drawings, learning to create the shadows & highlights necessary to capture an individual likeness.

This course is designed for either beginning artists who would like to try out portraiture, or artists who would like to improve their ability to capture a likeness.

Location: Appleton Studio, 280 Wilson St, Appleton, ON

Instructor: Adrian Baker, BFA www.adrianbakerart.com

More information: 613-257-4233 [email protected]

Register early, classes are limited to six people!