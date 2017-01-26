Betty Liddle-Somerville: Obituary

LIDDLE-SOMERVILLE

ELIZABETH EDNA (nee:Foster)

Peacefully at Rideau Ferry Country Home on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Elizabeth “Betty” Liddle

of Smiths Falls, formerly of Almonte, age 94 years.

Beloved wife of the late Ernest Liddle and by first marriage of the late John L. Somerville. Dearly loved mother of Bonnie Farrelly and the late Barbara Thomas. Step-mother of Beverly, Bob, and John Liddle and Mrs. Cathy Gorman and Mrs. Colleen Montgomery. Predeceased by her step children: Mrs. Connie O’Keefe and Peter Liddle. Survived by her sister Evelyn Yuill and 2 brothers; Donald & Harold. Predeceased by her siblings; Wilbert, Jean, Robert, Eva, Helena, Maxine & George. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

For those who may choose to honour Betty with a memorial donation, please consider Greenwood Cemetery, Middleville.

Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc

127 Church Street Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com