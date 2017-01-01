Blair Paul winter landscape workshop

I will be offering an acrylic painting workshop titled “Painting the Winter Landscape” at the Mill of Kintail Gatehouse on Jan. 21, 2017 from 9-5pm.

This is a suitable workshop for painters who are beginners or more experienced.

Please go to www.blairpaul.com Workshops….Mill of Kintail for more details.

Painting the winter landscape is wonderful, and many artists, including me, have been attracted to its charms.

To learn more about painting it, register by email at [email protected] for this exciting workshop.