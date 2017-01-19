Bus to Ottawa ‘Women’s March on Washington’ this Saturday

Anyone who wants to join the Women’s March on Washington in Ottawa this Saturday ? We are organizing a bus!



The bus will pick people up at YAK (1 Sherbrooke St E) in Perth, leaving at 9:30, then travel to Almonte and pick people up at The Mills (67 Industrial Drive) at approximately 10:15.

We will then drive straight to Ottawa and get dropped at the Human Rights Monument where we will join the other marchers. Parking is available at both YAK and The Mills for those getting on the bus.

The bus will pick us up from the end point of the march and rally at 1:30/1:45 and return us to Almonte and Perth.

Please RSVP to save your spot, just so we know if we need to order a second bus!

All are welcome regardless of age or gender – anyone who cares about human and women’s rights! Bring your family.

We will be taking donations towards the cost of the bus!