Chris Villeneuve: Obituary

Villeneuve,

Chris

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family and friends on January 17, 2017 in Almonte General Hospital.

Chris

Of Almonte, ON, at the age of 65.

Loving Dad to Lisa (James) and Leslie (Keithon), also remembered by their Mom Diane. Proud Poppa to Evan and Ella. Little brother to Dennis (Martina) and Robin (Susan). Uncle to Carl and Daryl and families. Cherished friend to Doug, Deborah, Erin, the late Sean Coady and Cathy Wilson. Predeceased by his parents George and Ena.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

.On Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm, also on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 10am to 11:30am. Funeral Mass to follow Mondayvisitation at 12noon in Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church (134 Bridge St., Almonte, ON.) Reception to follow at the Almonte Civitan Club. Spring Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery. Donations in memory of Chris may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff in the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital for their exceptional loving care and support.

Chris has made his final pitstop, his long haul is over.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com