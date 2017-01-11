Civitan wine-tasting series start February 7

Eight fun evenings of Wine Tasting

Forget the cold winter weather! Spend one or more evenings with family and friends, new and old, as our own Civitan Sommelier takes you on a journey, exploring wines from around the world, and introducing you to fabulous food pairings that will awaken your taste buds. Each evening, for 8 evenings, from February to May, you will learn about wine, enjoy tasting a selection of a red, a white and a wild card wine and sample wonderful food pairings from different regions of the world.

Don’t miss any of these wonderful evenings, starting February 7th when you will explore the world class wines produced in our own backyard. These fine Canadian wines are recognized internationally as some of the finest wines in the world. Following evenings feature wines from other regions:

Feb 22nd Old World Wines from France

Mar 7th Old World Wines from Germany

Mar 21st Old World Wines from Italy

Apr 4th New World Wines from New Zealand

Apr 18th New World Wines from Australia

May 2nd New World Wines from California

May 16th New World Wines from South America

Come for one evening, some or all. The cost is $25.00 per night or all 8 nights for $175.00. Wine, food samplings and fun all included. And don’t forget, all proceeds from this event support local charities. All evenings are held in the Almonte Civitan Hall, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. For more information, please call 613-256-6234 and leave us a message – we will return your call as soon as we can.

(The Small Print: wine tasting will be according to WSET Standards – participants must be Ontario Age of Majority)