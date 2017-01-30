Commuting to Ottawa in 1939

by Brent Eades

Not long after we moved here in 1987 I talked with a long-time resident who assured me he once did the daily commute from Almonte to downtown Ottawa by train, arriving at the old Union Station by Parliament Hill just in time for work each day.

Both the Almonte train station and Union Station were gone before we got here. But in looking through Michael Dunn’s collection of historic Almonte photos, I found this 1939 view of how that commute would have looked, I believe.

I do wish we could get to work that way in 2017. It looks so very relaxing.