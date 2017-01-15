Dolly Baril: Obituary

Dorothy (Dolly) Baril, R.N.

1922 -2017

Dolly passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 94, early in the morning on Saturday, January 14th, 2017. Daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Greene of Gatineau, QC and predeceased by her brother Stewart (Gerry), sister Betty (Archie) and dear cousin Charlie Greene. She will be sadly missed by her children: Peter (Naullaq), David (Judy), Catherine, and Dan (Heather); her grandchildren Alethea (Jay), Cassidy, Jessica, Austin and Paul and her great grandson Anton; her close friends Alice, Evelyn, Ellen and Jack as well as by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Dolly grew up in Gatineau Mills, Quebec and attended the Rideau Street Convent in Ottawa and trained as a nurse at the Ottawa General Hospital. At the end of World War II she married RCAF pilot, Paul Baril and raised her family mostly in Montreal, with a four year posting in Metz, France. After her family grew up, Dolly returned to nursing in emergency and intensive care at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire and then as a public health nurse at Sir John Abbott College. In her retirement, she enjoyed cottage life and travel and, of course, taking care of family and friends. Dolly will be remembered as a wonderful storyteller, for her great sense of humour and prolific memory for old songs. “Show me the way to go home…”

A Funeral Mass will be held in the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church (134 Bridge St., Almonte, ON.) on Wednesday , January 18, 2017 at 3pm. Reception to follow in the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home. Interment will occur on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11am in the Notre Dame Cemetery (455 Montreal Rd., Ottawa, ON.). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. The family wishes to thank Dr. Ann Oldfield and the staff at the Almonte General Hospital for their attentive care.

