 “Exploring Line and Colour With Your Inner Monk” with Rosemary Leach  

“I am coming to see that my art is

a creative exploration of “home”

–within me and/or around me.”

Rosemary, a well know contemplative artist living in Almonte, will offer a series of six mini workshops combining some structured exercises, including journaling, and time for contemplative painting in a safe, supportive space. She will encourage you to put aside your inner critic and engage with painting as a creative practice, dipping your brush into your own experience. Your skills and your own voice will emerge through repetition and your willingness to take risks. No experience is needed.

Dates: Six Mondays, January 30th rd to March 10th (excluding February 24th)

Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place: Centre For Creative Living,

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte

Fee: $180. Note: this fee includes $60 to cover the cost of materials.

Subsidies are available.

For more information and to register, please email Sue Evans, [email protected].