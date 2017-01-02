 “Exploring Line and Colour With Your Inner Monk” with Rosemary Leach  

I am coming to see that my art is

a creative exploration of “home”

–within me and/or around me.”

rosemary-leach

Rosemary, a well know contemplative artist living in Almonte, will offer a series of six mini workshops combining some structured exercises, including journaling, and time for contemplative painting in a safe, supportive space.  She will encourage you to put aside your inner critic and engage with painting as a creative practice, dipping your brush into your own experience.  Your skills and your own voice will emerge through repetition and your willingness to take risks.  No experience is needed.

Dates:     Six Mondays, January 30th rd to March 10th (excluding February 24th)

Time:      2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place:      Centre For Creative Living,

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte

Fee:         $180.   Note: this fee includes $60 to cover the cost of materials.

Subsidies are available.

For more information and to register, please email Sue Evans, [email protected].

 

 

 

