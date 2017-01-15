FREE: Estey pump organ and 2 upright pianos

Editor’s Note: It would be sad to see this century-old pump organ go to the landfill. Does any local business or group have a place for it?

St. Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham, is downsizing their musical antiques and offering free two upright pianos and a pump organ in good condition.

Since the organ is operated by foot pedals, it doubles as an exercise machine. Included is the original purchase order in 1918 from C.W. Lindsay Ltd. in Ottawa.

It provided the music in the Blakeney church until it closed in 1968.

For more info call Marilyn at 613 256-3130 or the church office at 613 624-5400.