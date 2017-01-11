Gay Cook’s Roast Pork Loin with Quinoa Apple Cider Stuffing 

Makes 3 or 4 servings

1 lb (450 g) approximately, pork tenderloin

½ cup (125 ml) quinoa

½ tsp (2 ml) salt

1 cup (250 ml) boiling water

2 tbsp (30 ml) butter

½ medium onion, cut into small cubes

1 Portobello mushroom, cut into small cubes

1 cup (250 ml) apple cider

2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh herb; parsley, thyme or rosemary

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp (30 ml) butter sauté stuffed loin

Place quinoa in saucepan with boiling water and salt to cook about 15 minutes. Cover and reduce heat. When quinoa is tender, drain.

Heat frying pan on medium heat; add butter; cook onion stirring often until tender for 5 minutes. Raise heat, stir in chopped mushrooms to fry about 5 minutes, stirring often. Add apple cider and cook another minute. Remove from heat and stir in cooked quinoa: season to taste with salt, pepper and herbs.

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Trim tenderloin of any fat or silverskin (thin connective tissue or white skin). To make opening for stuffing, lay meat flat on carving board; place hand on loin to hold it in place; with a sharp knife, cut a long straight cut along one side into the meat about 1½ inches (1 to 3 cm) deep without cutting through to the other in the meat. Press the stuffing into cut section. Place loin in flat oven pan; brush with melted butter or oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place meat in the oven for about 35 to 40 minutes. Gently press meat with your finger to test meat is firm and cooked or test the doneness to insert thermometer in thickest part to read 150°F (300°C ). Rest 10 minutes so juices will settle. To serve, cut meat into slices and place on platter and serve extra stuffing separately.

To Readers: if you have any questions about this recipe or anything else related to food, please feel free to email me: [email protected] <https:[email protected]> .