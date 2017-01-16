Gordena Solowjew: Obituary

SOLOWJEW

GORDENA ANN “Gordie”

Peacefully at Almonte Country Haven on Sunday, January 15, 2017 with her family at her side.

Gordena McClymont

of Almonte, age 95 years.

Beloved wife of the late John Solowjew. Dearly loved mother of Sandy (Cathie), Greg (Nancy), David (Susan) and Nancy (Eric). Predeceased by her son: Mike, Mother-in-law of Debbie. Predeceased by 6 sisters; Jean, Nell, Aggie, Molly, Jess and Vimy and by 3 brothers; Sam, Hugh and Argyle. Loved granny of 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Friends may gather to celebrate Gordie’s life at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc

127 Church Street Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313

on Friday, January 20th from 12 noon until time of Service complete in the Chapel at 2 PM. Spring interment Auld Kirk Cemetery.

For those who may choose to honour Gordie with a memorial donation please consider the Almonte General Hospital Foundation.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com