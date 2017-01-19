Horticultural Society 2017 season gears up

JANUARY 23rd START OF THE ALMONTE AND DISTRICT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY YEAR

The gardening season is just around the corner. Why not get ready by preparing yourself early with some of the best help you can get by becoming a member of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society. The Society is an excellent resource to answer your gardening questions. Whether a beginner or master gardener you are certain to enjoy the benefits of A&DHS membership. We provide a supportive environment for gardeners of all levels by encouraging the use of eco-friendly practices to promote the production of food, flowers, plants and trees and to conserve our environment.

A&DHS presents expert guest speakers at monthly meetings. At our Monday, January 23rd meeting, David Hinks, Master Gardener and The Millstone News garden writer, will speak to us about Garden Design for Evolving Realities: Focus on Growing Edibles. Other Society benefits include: Networking opportunities with Lanark County Master Gardeners; A monthly newsletter (The Garden Grapevine) to keep you informed of current events; Field trips, garden tours and flower shows; Member discounts from numerous local gardening businesses; Access to the Ontario Horticultural Association; and an annual plant sale offering vegetables and plants at discount prices. In addition, following each meeting, you’ll enjoy refreshments and have time to share your gardening experiences or get personal one-on-one help. Raffles at each meeting provide a chance to win useful garden-related items.

A&DHS volunteer members plant and maintain public gardens at the Almonte Cenotaph, Almonte Library (including Albert’s Garden), Peace Park, Veteran’s Walkway, Arena, and the downtown barrel and urn planters. High school students are most welcome to join us and can apply their volunteer hours toward the 40-hour Ontario community involvement requirement. We also offer a $250 bursary to the Almonte and District High School for a student pursuing studies in horticulture, agriculture, forestry or environmental studies. With the cooperation of the Mississippi Mills Beautification Committee and the Pakenham Horticultural Society, members assemble thank-you gifts, and select, photograph and submit winners to the Canadian Gazette and Millstone News for the ‘Yard of the Week’. We hope to continue our partnership with Naismith School and Erica McKay by planting flower and vegetable seeds with the Junior and Senior Kindergarten classes in the spring. These seedlings are then transplanted, with one of the senior classes, in the kindergarten play area and in planters constructed by volunteers in front of the play area. Some of the vegetables are donated to the Lanark County Food Bank during the summer and when the students return to school in September, they enjoy fresh vegetables.

Meetings are held on the 4th Monday of the month (except July and December and except adjusted dates due to statutory holidays) at 7:30 P.M. at the Cornerstone Community Church (next to the Almonte Roundabout at the corner of Concession 11A and County Road 49). Pot luck suppers are held at the meetings in August and November. Membership is only $10 per year. Registration for the 2017 season will take place at our first meeting on Monday, January 23 from 7:00 to 7:30 P.M. and throughout the year. Guests are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge and $2 thereafter.

A&DHS members will also be in attendance at the ‘Seedy Saturday’ event on Saturday, February 11 at the Almonte Civitan Hall to accept registrations, answer questions and fundraise. This event is organized by Johvi Leek owner of Beyond the Garden Gate and a member of our local Society.

Article prepared by Janet Horton, A&DHS