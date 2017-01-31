House for rent near Almonte

Non-smoking ; 810 sq.ft. bungalow in quiet neighborhood 5 mins. from town or 45 mins. downtown Ottawa. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Bedroom and bathroom on main floor with laundry area. Comes with fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Finished basement has 2 bedrooms, 3 piece bathroom and large 12×30 open area.Built in 1990 so well insulated with propane “stove” in basement and backup electric baseboard heaters throughout. Attached garage and large decks front and rear.

First and last month $1400/mnth. Heat and hydro extra. NO PETS, Snow removal and grass cutting provided. Available Feb.1/2017. kbthomp@storm.ca 613-256-5434