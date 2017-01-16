Is it time to take guitar lessons with Ric?

0

Ric picRic Denis has over twenty-five years teaching and performance experience in many styles, including jazz, rock, blues, folk and country. Ric is an honours graduate in jazz/classical musical education at Mohawk College and has developed a curriculum that includes…

Rhythm, Styles & Strum Patterns

Chords & Progressions

Scales & Improvisation

Ear Training & Guitar Theory

  • Private lessons. Beginner to advanced
  • Lessons in my studio or your home
  • Group and band ensemble instruction
  • Guitar, bass, ukulele, harmonica, songwriting/composition
  • Organize and prioritize all the online information available
  • Discover the fun of being musical at any age

ricdenis3.com – 613 290 6971 – [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR