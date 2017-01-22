Joan Houston: Obituary

HOUSTON

JOAN MARGARET (Ferguson)

1935 – 2017

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Eileen Ferguson (Leishman). Left to mourn, her husband and best friend of 60 years, Desmond and their sons, Rodney (Chad Rad) and Jamie (Melissa). Adored by her grandchildren, Mathew and Emma.

Private family service.

Special thanks to Dr. Chris Deschenes and the nurses & staff of the Rosamond wing and the Med. Surg. Floor of the Almonte General Hospital. Special thanks as well to Joan’s cousin, Wendy Ford, Joan’s mentor during her struggle with cancer.

Condolences & tributes may be sent directly to Des at [email protected].

For those who may choose to honour Joan with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc

127 Church Street Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com