Kaye Grace: Obituary

GRACE, Kathleen “Kaye”

(of Almonte)

Peacefully at the Ottawa Hospital-Civic Campus while surrounded by loved ones on Friday afternoon, January 27th, 2017; Kathleen Veronica “Kaye” Grace passed away as the result of a stroke she suffered at her home, Orchard View by the Mississippi on Wednesday morning. She was 91 years young. Beloved wife of the late Hugh Grace (1991). Dearly loved mother of John Grace (Cathy) and the late Bill Grace (husband of Mary), all of Almonte. Cherished and proud “Grandma” of Patricia Grace; Gary Grace (Tracey); Angie Newsam (Jon); Dan Grace (Kasey) and Brenda Cochran (Adam) and “Great-Grandma” of Victoria Fergusson (Shaq White-Yardon); Kaleigh Fergusson; Liam and Ryan McKale; Jordan and Connor Grace. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Kaye was the last surviving child of the late Ephriam and Julia (nee Legree) Coady. Predeceased by her brother, Jim Coady (late Carmel) and her sister, Mary Tims (late Joe). An avid card player and a social butterfly, Kaye found great pleasure in travelling to play cards in many nearby communities. Her wit; her lively character and her sheer love of life will be long remembered by loved ones and acquaintances alike. She was truly unique and will be missed. The Grace family will welcome friends during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. only. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Name of Mary Church, 134 Bridge Street, Almonte on Thursday morning, February 2nd at 11 o’clock. Spring interment St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Almonte. A reception will take place at the Almonte Civitan Club immediately following the Funeral Mass. In memory of Kaye, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital.

