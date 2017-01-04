Local developer seeks zoning change to build seniors housing

Editor’s Note: Bryant Cougle has sent us the following information:

I am trying to place a seniors subdivision on land that the town has zoned industrial.

The land is perfect for this development. The town needs assessment. The seniors can rent these for reasonable rent of 1300 with garage and basement.

These are bungalow townhomes that are 1000 sq feet with a garage. I am doing some in Prescott. They are perfect for seniors housing as they are reasonable rents. At the back are the seniors apt buildings where rents go from 795 up to 1200 with some underground parking. See more on Brylin.ca

The land is designated as industrial but there is no demand and the park in the east side of the city has enough industrial land to last the next 100 years. This can be backed up with stats.