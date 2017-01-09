Margaret Donato: Obituary

Donato,

Margaret

(nee McKeown),

Peacefully at Almonte General Hospital on January 8th, 2017 with family at her side. Margaret was born in 1926 in Consett, County Durham, UK. She attended Hatfield College, Durham University where she trained to be a teacher. Margaret went on to have a career teaching children with special needs before marrying Robert (Bob) Donato in 1950. Following her marriage, she took some time off work to raise their three children but once they were in school she returned to teaching those with special needs.

In 1964 the family emigrated to Ottawa, Canada, where Margaret continued her career teaching children at the Royal Ottawa Hospital and, later, at Elmdale School. In 1971 the Donatos moved to Almonte, a town Margaret loved, and would end up living half of her natural life and where she was able to indulge her passion for craft work.

She was an incredibly talented quilter – designing and hand stitching many, many quilts. She was also a keen knitter, spinner, weaver and rug hooker – skills she was happy to share with others. She was predeceased by her husband Bob in 2005. She will be sadly missed by her 3 children: Gillian in the UK, Jane in Windsor and Patrick (Kathy Legree ) in Peterborough. She also leaves 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The youngest born on 5 January this year.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ursala McGarry and the nursing staff at Almonte General Hospital, the nurses and staff at Orchardview by the MIssisisippi and the Assisted Living staff of Mills Community Support for all their care and support of Mum these last few months.

As per Margarets’ wishes no funeral services are to be held and cremation has already occurred.

