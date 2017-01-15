Meals on Wheels Drivers urgently needed

Mills Community Support urgently needs new volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver hot meals to clients. If you have even a few hours a week to spare, you could make all the difference to a senior who is living in their own home.

Each week, Monday to Friday at lunch time, our volunteer drivers deliver hot meals to 75 seniors in our community. Many seniors can no longer cook for themselves, for a variety of reasons, yet like all of us wish to continue to live in the comfort of their own homes. For these seniors, the daily delivery of a hot meal and a friendly face is an essential service.

In addition to vital nutrition, our Meals on Wheels drivers also provide a friendly and consistent check on the well-being of their clients.

We would love to have you join our team. The gift of your time will help create a Mississippi Mills (Almonte, Clayton, Pakenham, and rural Mississippi Mills) where seniors can continue to live well in comfort and security in their own homes. Because at Mills Community Support, “we believe the quality of life in a community is linked to how it views aging and how it cares for its elders. That’s why we put so much heart into our programs and services for seniors”.

If you are interested in helping us create an age-friendly community, please call our Home Support office at 256-4700 and we can get you on the way to helping out in your community.