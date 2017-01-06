Mills Support seeks Certified Fitness Instructors

CERTIFIED FITNESS INSTRUCTOR (S)

Mills Community Support is looking for Certified Fitness Instructors on a private contract basis for our Health and Wellness Programs.

We offer a range of exercise programs including Strength and Balance, Falls Prevention, Zumba and Get Fit with Drums.

As we expand our Health and Wellness Programs we are looking for additional instructors and/or back up instructors for programs being offered in Almonte, Carleton Place, Pakenham and Clayton.

Programs run on a 12 week rotation or all year on a weekly basis at various locations. Classes are offered during the day or in the evenings.

Requirements:

Fitness Instructor certificate for a particular program

First Aid/CPR/AED training

Other fitness training certificates are an asset

Hourly reimbursement is dependent on qualifications and experience.

Please send your resume along with three references (phone numbers and email info) to Jan Watson at either [email protected] or by mail to 67 Industrial Drive, Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0 Attention: Jan Watson.

Only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.