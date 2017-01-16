Minor fire at Levi Home Hardware

Fire results from forklift engine malfunction

Mississippi Mills Fire Department responded to a fire at 476 Ottawa Street Monday January 16 at approximately 8:08 a.m. Upon arrival fire crews found a forklift on fire along with some building supplies. The operator of the forklift was taken to Almonte Hospital with minor burns and to be assessed.

The store was evacuated when the fire department arrived.

Fire was contained to the rear storage area of the main store with some smoke and water damage. The fire was controlled with help of the store sprinkler system and quick work by the Mississippi Mills Fire Department.

It has not been determined what caused the equipment malfunction and the dollar value of the damage. Fire is still under investigation.

Robert Machan

Deputy Fire Chief/FPO

Mississippi Mills Fire Department