As we’ve reported, the “Mississippi Mills Broadband Working Group” was recently formed to help bring broadband Internet to all of Mississippi Mills.

This coincided with a decision from the CRTC that mandates “high-speed Internet service to all Canadians.”

The “Connect to Innovate” program has dedicated $500 million towards this cause. The group has until March 13 to get their application for funding submitted. We can bring broadband Internet to Mississippi Mills with your help!

Visit the website to find out more.