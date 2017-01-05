Movie shot here this summer now online

Thanks to reader Jack Falt for tipping us off that the Hallmark movie shot in Almonte last July and August is now available on YouTube

At the time entitled ‘Seeds of Love’, the movie has since sprouted into ‘Love on a Limb’. It features Marilu Henner, Ashley Williams and Trevor Donovan.

It opens with an aerial shot of downtown, and includes numerous scenes filmed around Old Town Hall and along Mill Street, among other local locations.

The quality isn’t especially high — it seems to have been recorded from a TV — but it’s fun to skim through.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/eWwsxTOLy3c