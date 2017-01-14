MVTM ‘Colour Unboxed’ exhibit draws crowds

Today’s vernissage for the Textile Museum’s exhibit ‘Colour Unboxed’ drew sizable crowds to the Norah Rosamond Hughes Gallery.



by Brent Eades

Museum staff said that out-of-town visitors began arriving this morning, well before the official vernissage opening, to take in the exhibit.

Colour Unboxed is a regional Out of The Box show with the theme of celebrating colour. Approximately 200 pieces from over 60 fibre artists are on display, including 112 pieces showing interpretations of six colours of the colour wheel and black/white.

The exhibit runs until February 25, Tuesday to Saturday. More photos: