Numerous power outages throughout MM

More than a thousand customers throughout Mississippi Mills are currently without power, according to the Hydro One Storm Center

The outages follow an extended period of freezing rain and heavy wet snow that has brought down tree branches and power lines. Affected areas apparently include most of Pakenham, a long stretch along either side of Wolf Grove, a section north of Appleton Side Road, and various other rural areas.

Hydro One currently claims that power should be restored in most areas by later this afternoon.

Do you have updates on the outages? Add a comment below or email us.